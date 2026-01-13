FIFA taps Stats Perform for betting data, live-streaming rights ahead of World Cup

Jan 13 : FIFA has selected sports AI firm Stats Perform as their first official betting data and betting streaming rights distributor, which includes live streams for all matches at the 2026 World Cup, world soccer's governing body said.

The agreement also grants Stats Perform exclusive rights to distribute official betting data and live streams for other FIFA competitions such as the 2027 Women's World Cup, Futsal World Cups, youth World Cups and the Intercontinental Cup.

The three-year agreement will run until 2029.

FIFA said Stats Perform’s RunningBall team will deliver official betting data while Opta will provide player stats, insights, scores and match trackers exclusively to licensed sportsbooks.

"Stats Perform will also serve as an official distributor of live FIFA match streams to customers of licensed sports betting operators in selected territories," FIFA said in a statement.

Romy Gai, FIFA's chief business officer, said: "This innovative partnership will create great opportunities to deliver official products for the benefit of the game and its fans."