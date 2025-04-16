Figma confidentially files for US IPO

Cloud-based designer platform Figma on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, over a year after its $20 billion deal to be acquired by Adobe hit regulatory roadblocks.

Last year, Figma was valued at $12.5 billion after it closed a deal to allow its employees and early investors to sell their stake to new and existing investors.

Figma, whose free online tool is used to create, share and test designs for websites, mobile apps and other digital products, has been seeking ways for employees to cash out on their stock options and restricted stock units after the Adobe deal collapsed.