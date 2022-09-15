Updated transformation roadmap to create up to 4,000 jobs a year in financial services sector

SINGAPORE: A refreshed roadmap to transform the financial services industry will aim to create 3,000 to 4,000 net jobs annually and achieve growth of between 4 to 5 per cent on average each year.

The industry transformation map (ITM) with new targets and strategies for the industry between 2021 to 2025 was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Sep 15).

The financial services ITM was first launched in 2017 as one of the 23 sectoral blueprints to drive transformation efforts. At that time, the annual targets were to achieve average real value-added growth of 4.3 per cent in the financial sector, while creating 3,000 net jobs.

The ITM has surpassed targets on both fronts - the sector grew by an average of 5.7 per cent per annum from 2016 to 2020, alongside the creation of an average of 4,100 net jobs each year.

But while the sector has done well, more challenges have emerged in an increasingly complex external environment, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister and deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The world, still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, is now entering a phase of elevated macroeconomic and geopolitical risks. The financial services sector will have to cope with disruption from structural drivers like technology and digitalisation, and “must also step up and take bold steps” to catalyse the net-zero transition.

“And amidst all this, Asia remains a region with high growth potential in the global economy and we should contribute to its growth,” Mr Wong said.

“So we are updating the ITM - look at ways to seize new opportunities while staying resilient against emerging risks, and we will update our plans, strategies and targets for the next five years.”

“RELENTLESS” IN UPSKILLING LOCAL WORKFORCE

One key strategy is to develop a skilled and adaptable workforce, with S$400 million in grant funding set to go towards a talent development and leadership programme over the five-year period up to 2025.

This funding, to be provided by the MAS-administered Financial Sector Development Fund, will help to facilitate training support for finance professionals at different stages of their careers, develop specialist talent in areas such as sustainability, as well as help those in leadership roles to succeed through international exposure and networks.