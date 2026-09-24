Financing of historic AI buildout raises systemic risks in US, researcher says

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 : The artificial intelligence buildout is on track to require a larger share of US output than the rollout of electricity, railroads, interstate highways or the internet, with an increasingly complicated financial structure that poses potentially systemic risks, according to a new study.

What had been paid for out of the cash stockpiled by companies like Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google has morphed into an expansion that will consume around 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product annually through 2032, or more than $10 trillion, and is using ever more intricate financing arrangements, Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh, a finance and real estate professor at Columbia Business School, wrote in a paper prepared for a Brookings Institution conference this week.

That estimate is higher than the 2.2 per cent of annual GDP absorbed by railroads in the late 1800s, which was the next most costly rollout of a general technology, and a bit more than 1 per cent annually each for construction of the US interstate highway system beginning in the 1950s or the telecommunications expansion that started in the mid-1990s.

Just as the rail and telecoms expansions led to notable bubbles and busts, Van Nieuwerburgh wrote that the extent of the buildout, the still-untested revenue streams, and the intricate financing structure emerging around AI mean it could be primed for a fall.

"This is freaking complicated," he said in a briefing with reporters of the arrangements emerging between AI firms, major tech hyperscalers, banks, private credit lenders, real estate firms, and a host of other players involved in building what he conservatively estimated at 183 gigawatts worth of new data-center capacity over the next seven years, compared with about 57 gigawatts currently installed.

Data center construction and the risks around AI have become a central issue in US political and economic debates, with some localities increasingly reluctant to host the facilities and worried about strains on local resources, and Federal Reserve officials considering whether the construction boom is adding to inflation. Some AI executives have suggested a slower pace of development might be safer.

'MEANINGFUL DOWNSIDE RISK'

The investment underway already has outstripped what the major players can fund from their own cash flows. The shift to outside financing has increased leverage, redistributed risks across the economy, and made the venture dependent on revenue streams that have yet to be proven, Van Nieuwerburgh noted in the paper, which will be presented on Friday.

"This opacity of all these special purpose vehicles is somewhat reminiscent of what happened in the subprime mortgage crisis," he said in the conversation with journalists, when complex home mortgage financing arrangements went bad at rates that rocked global financial systems and triggered the 2007-2009 recession in the US.

"These developments do not imply that financial distress is imminent. Strong growth in AI applications, high utilization, and continued improvements in model capability could support the projected infrastructure and generate stable cash flows," he wrote. "But the combination of uncertain demand, rapid technological change, execution bottlenecks, and high leverage creates meaningful downside risk if expectations arerevised."

As an example, he wrote that the AI industry will need to be earning about $3.7 trillion in annual revenue by 2032 to achieve the expected return on the investment, and "given current estimates of annual combined revenues of OpenAI and Anthropic of around $100 billion, revenues would need to grow at roughly 80 per cent per year."