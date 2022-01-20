Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

FINRA eyes enhancements to digital asset sale disclosures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

FINRA eyes enhancements to digital asset sale disclosures

FINRA eyes enhancements to digital asset sale disclosures

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

20 Jan 2022 06:05AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 06:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to look at enhancing the disclosure regime for broker dealers that sell digital assets, and may also update its rules around how options accounts are opened, the head of Wall Street's self-regulatory body said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

FINRA may put out an "early stage concept release" aimed at ensuring investors know that when they buy digital assets from their brokers, those assets may not be regulated, CEO Robert Cook said during a webcast hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

"There are disclosure rules that apply today and we want to give opportunities to talk about those and also to make sure, to see, if there are additional enhanced requirements that ought to apply," Cook said on the webcast, which was focused on FINRA's 2022 priorities.

The regulator is also considering whether to update the rules around options account openings, he said.

FINRA's current rules around options were adopted decades ago and at that time investors looking to open an options account had to go through a registered representative who would decide whether it was appropriate for the customer to trade options based on past experience and trading activity, he said.

But since then, technological innovations have made options accounts more accessible to investors and some of the old rules do not reflect that, he said.

"This is really a question about whether those rule sets need to be tuned up in light of the changes in technology," Cook said.

Source: Reuters/dv

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us