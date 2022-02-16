Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fintech company Wise to hire for 150 roles in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fintech company Wise to hire for 150 roles in Singapore

Fintech company Wise to hire for 150 roles in Singapore

Ms Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board and Mr Kristo Käärmann, CEO and co-founder of Wise. (Photo: Wise)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
16 Feb 2022 01:36PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 02:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Financial technology company Wise plans to hire for 150 roles in its Singapore office this year, it announced on Wednesday (Feb 16).

This includes roles in engineering, product development, design, analytics, compliance, payments and other operations to “drive product development and expansion in (the Asia-Pacific region) and around the world”, it said in a news release.

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, serves more than 12 million people and businesses. Its products include Wise Transfer, the Wise Account and debit card, Wise Business and Wise Platform. 

The Singapore office, Wise’s Asia-Pacific hub, also relocated to a larger location last year.

It became one of the first non-bank financial institutions to integrate directly in the Fast And Secure Transfers (FAST) payments system and the first fintech company in Australia to gain approval to join the NPP (New Payments Platform) as a direct participant.

“Our Singapore office has since grown into a key hub for us and I’m delighted by the progress we’ve made in serving our customers both here in Singapore and across the region,” said Wise’s CEO and founder Kristo Käärmann.

“As our APAC hub, Singapore serves as an important base for us as we continue to invest in making our mission to make money work without borders a reality for more people and businesses here and around the world.”

Singapore Economic Development Board managing director Jacqueline Poh said the hub will “create exciting job opportunities in Singapore and is testament to our reputation as a strategic hub”.

Wise recently introduced a new minimum standard for its global leave policy, including up to 18 weeks of fully paid parental leave regardless of gender, minimum 33 days of paid leave, and the addition of three days for employees to use as they wish.

This is on top of its existing six-week sabbatical for employees who complete four years of service.

Source: CNA/ga(mi)

Related Topics

fintech finance

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us