Fintech company Wise to hire for 150 roles in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Financial technology company Wise plans to hire for 150 roles in its Singapore office this year, it announced on Wednesday (Feb 16).

This includes roles in engineering, product development, design, analytics, compliance, payments and other operations to “drive product development and expansion in (the Asia-Pacific region) and around the world”, it said in a news release.

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, serves more than 12 million people and businesses. Its products include Wise Transfer, the Wise Account and debit card, Wise Business and Wise Platform.

The Singapore office, Wise’s Asia-Pacific hub, also relocated to a larger location last year.

It became one of the first non-bank financial institutions to integrate directly in the Fast And Secure Transfers (FAST) payments system and the first fintech company in Australia to gain approval to join the NPP (New Payments Platform) as a direct participant.

“Our Singapore office has since grown into a key hub for us and I’m delighted by the progress we’ve made in serving our customers both here in Singapore and across the region,” said Wise’s CEO and founder Kristo Käärmann.

“As our APAC hub, Singapore serves as an important base for us as we continue to invest in making our mission 一 to make money work without borders 一 a reality for more people and businesses here and around the world.”

Singapore Economic Development Board managing director Jacqueline Poh said the hub will “create exciting job opportunities in Singapore and is testament to our reputation as a strategic hub”.

Wise recently introduced a new minimum standard for its global leave policy, including up to 18 weeks of fully paid parental leave regardless of gender, minimum 33 days of paid leave, and the addition of three days for employees to use as they wish.

This is on top of its existing six-week sabbatical for employees who complete four years of service.