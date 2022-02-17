Fintech firm Circle doubles valuation to $9 billion in new SPAC deal

:Fintech company Circle Internet Financial said on Thursday it was valued at $9 billion under new deal terms for its merger with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp.

The previous agreement with Concord announced in July that valued the company at $4.5 billion has now been terminated, Circle said.

The company cited its improved financial outlook and competitive position, particularly in the USD Coin (USDC) market, as a key reason for amending its deal with Concord.

The USDC is a stablecoin cryptocurrency, whose value is pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)