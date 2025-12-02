Fintech firm Wealthfront seeks up to $2.05 billion valuation in US IPO

Dec 2 : Automated digital wealth management firm Wealthfront is targeting a valuation of up to $2.05 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest to test a trend of strong investor appetite for fintech listings.

The Palo Alto, California-based company plans to raise as much as $485 million by selling 34.6 million shares, including stock offered by existing shareholders, at a price range of $12 to $14 each.

The U.S. IPO market has recovered after a slowdown fueled by trade policy uncertainty, as rising odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut have boosted investor demand for fresh offerings.

Fintech companies such as Sweden's Klarna, U.S. digital bank Chime and Israeli trading platform eToro have drawn strong demand, with shares jumping on their market debuts.

Wealthfront, founded in 2008 by Andy Rachleff and Dan Carroll, provides automated tools such as cash accounts, ETFs and bond investing, as well as trading and low-cost loans to its clients.

Wealthfront intends to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the "WLTH" symbol. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering.

In 2022, Wealthfront was valued at $1.4 billion when its planned acquisition by Swiss bank UBS was scrapped following reported shareholder pushback over the deal's terms.