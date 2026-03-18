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Fintech lender SoFi disputes short seller Muddy Waters' report, considers legal action
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Business

Fintech lender SoFi disputes short seller Muddy Waters' report, considers legal action

Fintech lender SoFi disputes short seller Muddy Waters' report, considers legal action

SoFi logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

18 Mar 2026 07:13AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 07:55AM)
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Source: Reuters
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