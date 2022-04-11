Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fintech Nubank nets $650 million credit line for Mexico, Colombia expansion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fintech Nubank nets $650 million credit line for Mexico, Colombia expansion

Fintech Nubank nets $650 million credit line for Mexico, Colombia expansion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nubank, a Brazilian fintech startup, is pictured at the bank's headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

11 Apr 2022 08:07PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 08:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY : Brazil's Nubank, Latin America's most valuable fintech, is fueling its expansion in Mexico and Colombia with the investment of a $650 million line of credit, the digital bank said Monday.

The new funds are a three-year credit line in Mexican and Colombian pesos, financed by Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC, institutions that were underwriters of Nubank's initial public offering (IPO) in December 2021.

Backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Nubank said the funding will go towards technology and product development, customer-base growth and hiring.

While the majority of Nubank's products are developed and designed in-house, the company has recently looked into partnerships, said Nubank Chief Executive David Velez, citing its in-app marketplace in Brazil where customers can shop at retailers, and its insurance products in alliance with provider Chubb.

"We are constantly evaluating possibilities to broaden our product offering," Velez told Reuters.

Founded in 2013 to offer consumers a no-fee credit card, Nubank became Latin America's most valuable listed bank, at $41.5 billion, ahead of Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding.

Nubank offers credit cards in both Mexico and Colombia and operates under the name "Nu". The digital bank closed the year with more than 1.4 million customers in Mexico and 114,000 customers in Colombia.

"Our priority is to keep developing this product to expand our customer base and launch more features," he added.

Nubank's presence in Brazil, where it offers clients services including credit cards, savings accounts, investments, insurance and personal loans, gives an "interesting idea" of where the firm is headed in Mexico and Colombia in the next five to 10 years, Velez said without offering more details.

Velez previously told Reuters that Nubank is preparing to launch checking accounts in Mexico this year, after it received regulatory approval for its acquisition of local lender Akala.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us