Business

Fire breaks out at GEM's cobalt refinery in eastern China
Business

Fire breaks out at GEM's cobalt refinery in eastern China

07 Jan 2023 10:35PM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 10:35PM)
SHANGHAI : A fire started in an auxiliary workshop at the Taixing cobalt refinery of battery materials producer GEM at midday Saturday, according to a notice from Taixing authorities.

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent and there were no casualties. The official notice said the fire had been "effectively controlled".

GEM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment but local media outlet Cailian reported that a spokesperson from GEM said the core processing of cobalt products would be unaffected by the fire.

Source: Reuters

