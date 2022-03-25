Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

In first for Israeli banking, Leumi to enable crypto trade
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

In first for Israeli banking, Leumi to enable crypto trade

In first for Israeli banking, Leumi to enable crypto trade

FILE PHOTO: People use an ATM at a branch of Bank Leumi in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

25 Mar 2022 02:24AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 02:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Bank Leumi will become the first Israeli bank to enable cryptocurrency trading, its digital platform Pepper Invest said on Thursday after partnering with U.S. blockchain firm Paxos.

It said the new service will allow Pepper Invest customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies - limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum, for now - in transactions worth at least 50 shekels ($15.49).

The statement gave no launch date, saying regulatory approval is pending. Leumi is one of Israel's two largest banks.

"Pepper will collect tax according to the guidelines of the Israeli Tax Authority so that customers will not need to manage tax complexities," it said, adding that the service will also eliminate the risks of downloading a digital wallet.

($1 = 3.2272 shekels)

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us