First kiss was 20 million years ago by early primates, scientists say
First kiss was 20 million years ago by early primates, scientists say

FILE PHOTO: A tourist kisses a monkey at the Jaguar Animal Rescue Center in Puerto Viejo de Limon, August 25, 2010. Picture taken August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Six-year-old male orangutan "Allan" kisses its trainer while being given a piece of watermelon during a pause in the animal show at the Everland Zoo in Yongin, about 50 km (31 miles) south of Seoul, July 14, 2005. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Orangutan mother Siti looks at her baby Isalie in their enclosure at the Munich zoo October 7, 2008. Isalie was born on July 14, 2008 in the zoo. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo
19 Nov 2025 08:03AM
AMSTERDAM :Kissing did not begin with star-crossed human lovers but with the primate ancestors of great apes around 20 million years ago, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Researchers from Oxford University and the Florida Institute of Technology wanted to examine when kissing began, given that from an evolutionary standpoint it has no obvious survival benefit, and could spread disease. 

Yet humans, chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and gorillas all kiss, which strongly suggests the habit was inherited from a shared ancestor. Scientists in the study combined observations of primate behaviour with data on evolutionary relationships, to rewind the clock and try and date the first kiss. 

"Using these two key pieces of information, we employed a modelling approach that allowed us to simulate different evolutionary scenarios," said lead author Dr. Matilda Brindle of Oxford's Department of Biology. Running the model millions of times put that first smooch at 21.5-16.9 million years ago.

The findings were published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior. 

The scientists' unromantic definition of kissing was "non-aggressive, mouth-to-mouth contact that did not involve food transfer." This included sexual kissing as well as platonic kisses such as those between family members or in friendly greetings. How kissing emerged remains a subject of debate, as does why it persisted.

"Some people suggest sexual kissing is a useful way of assessing mate quality or suitability," Brindle said. "Alternatively, kissing could be a type of foreplay, increasing sexual arousal and boosting the chance of fertilisation."

Platonic pecks are thought to be used to navigate complex social relationships or increase bonding, she said.

The study argued Neanderthals and humans also likely locked lips, given evidence that they interbred and shared an oral microbe - a sign they swapped saliva - long after the two species diverged 450,000-750,000 years ago.

Source: Reuters
