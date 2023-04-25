First Republic Bank deposits tumble more than US$100 billion as it explores options

First Republic Bank shares sank more than 20 per cent after the closing bell on Monday (Apr 24) after the lender said deposits plunged by more than US$100 billion in the first quarter and it was exploring options such as restructuring its balance sheet.

The deposit slump overshadowed profits that beat expectations for the beleaguered lender, which was shored up through an injection of deposits by larger US banks last month after the collapse of two US regional lenders.

The bank plans to slash expenses by cutting executive compensation, paring back office space, and laying off nearly 20 per cent to 25 per cent of employees in the second quarter, it said Monday.

The company also aims to increase its insured deposits and cut borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank.

"We're taking steps to meaningfully reduce our expenses to align with our focus on reducing the size of the balance sheet," CEO Mike Roffler said in a post-earnings call, which ran for less than 15 minutes and ended without executives taking questions from analysts.

First Republic came into intense focus after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapsed last month, shaking the confidence in US regional banks and prompting customers to move billions of dollars to bigger institutions.

"With the closure of several banks in March, we experienced unprecedented deposit outflows," said Neal Holland, First Republic's finance chief.

Deposits fell to US$104.47 billion in the first quarter from US$176.43 billion in the fourth quarter despite the lender getting a US$30-billion lifeline in combined deposits from US banking behemoths, including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co.

Excluding the help from major banks, the decline in deposits was almost US$102 billion.