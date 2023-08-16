Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

First Solar says audit found unethical labor practices at Malaysia factory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

First Solar says audit found unethical labor practices at Malaysia factory

First Solar says audit found unethical labor practices at Malaysia factory

Miniatures of solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of First Solar logo in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/file photo

16 Aug 2023 02:11AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2023 02:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

First Solar, the top US solar panel maker, on Tuesday (Aug 15) said an audit of its manufacturing operations had uncovered unethical labour practices at its Malaysia facility.

The company's shares were down 5 per cent in afternoon trade at US$200.81.

In a report on the sustainability of its operations, First Solar said four onsite service providers in Malaysia had subjected migrant workers to unethical recruitment practices, including "the payment of recruitment fees in their home countries, passport retention, and the unlawful retention of wages."

First Solar said it had taken steps to return passports, wages and recruitment fees to the affected workers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.