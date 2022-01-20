Singapore makes bold foray into SPAC market, Temasek-backed firm lists

SINGAPORE: Singapore, seeking to revive its lacklustre fundraising market, is pulling out all the stops to emerge as a key listing venue for smaller sized blank-check firms as a Temasek-backed firm debuts on Thursday (Jan 20).

The listing sponsored by Vertex Venture Holdings comes four months after Singapore Exchange relaxed its proposed rules for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in response to market feedback.

Singapore's inaugural SPAC listing will also mark the first major debut of such vehicles in Asia since they became the hottest deal-making frenzy in the US in early 2021 before fizzling out due to regulatory changes.

"The point is to attract high-growth technology companies which conventionally would not have considered this market and now they have sponsors who can take over the risk also," said Chua Kee Lock, CEO of Vertex Venture, a subsidiary of state investor Temasek.

With a focus on sectors such as cybersecurity and fintech, Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp raised S$200 million, with 13 cornerstone investors such as Temasek-linked entities and a fund operated by Dymon Asia, contributing 55 per cent.

The SPAC is sponsored by Vertex Venture, which manages US$5.1 billion of assets with a portfolio of more than 200 companies. The SPAC has up to two years to find a target.

The second SPAC, Pegasus Asia, backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and Financiere Agache, the holding company of LVMH luxury goods chief Bernard Arnault, raised S$150 million. It plans to invest in tech-enabled sectors and will list on Friday.

Southeast Asia, home to fast-growing economies such as Indonesia and Vietnam, is seeing a boom in deal-making as investors bet on post-pandemic technology plays in a region of 650 million people.

While Singapore is considered one of Asia's leading financial and business hubs, its bourse has struggled to capture big IPOs. Last year, fundraising on SGX halved to US$565 million, a six-year low, with just eight listings, data from Refinitiv shows.