Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fisker expects to ramp up Ocean EV production in fourth quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fisker expects to ramp up Ocean EV production in fourth quarter

Fisker expects to ramp up Ocean EV production in fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker unveils the Fisker Ocean during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November, 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

07 Sep 2023 06:43PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2023 07:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Electric-vehicle startup Fisker said on Thursday it expects to increase the production of its Ocean sports utility vehicle to about 300 units a day in the fourth quarter from around 180 units.

The company has a manufacturing tie-up with Canadian auto part supplier Magna International, which produces its vehicles for the European and North American markets.

Vehicle deliveries are expected to accelerate in North America in September, CEO Henrik Fisker said.

As of Sept. 4, Magna has manufactured 3,123 vehicles, with just under 3,000 handed over to Fisker, the company said, adding that more than 450 Fisker Oceans in the US have been either delivered to customers or are in the process of being delivered.

Last month, Fisker cut its annual production target due to supply chain issues. That overshadowed a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and its first revenue from deliveries of electric sport utility vehicles.

Even as suppliers recovered from a "COVID hangover" to keep pace with Fisker's production ramp-up, one key supplier of a complicated part which needs specific skilled labor, is taking longer than expected, the company had said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.