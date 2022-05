Fitch said on Tuesday it has cut China's GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3 per cent from 4.8 per cent, saying pandemic-related disruptions have had an impact on the country's economy in the first two quarters of the year.

The rating agency said it stills expects a quarter-over-quarter GDP contraction in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover.

Fitch raised its 2023 growth forecast for the country slightly higher to 5.2 per cent from 5.1 per cent.