Fitch revises India outlook to 'Stable', maintains rating
FILE PHOTO: The offices of Fitch Ratings building appears empty in Canary Wharf, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

10 Jun 2022 01:47PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 02:02PM)
:Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on India's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "Stable" from "Negative," citing diminished downside risks to medium-term growth.

The ratings agency said risks to the country's medium-term growth lessened due to rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weakness, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.

"High nominal GDP growth has facilitated a near-term reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch lowered India's economic growth for 2022/23 to 7.8 per cent from the 8.5 per cent it had forecast in March, saying the inflationary impacts of the global commodity price shock were dampening some of the positive growth momentum.

However, Fitch's projection was ahead of Reserve Bank of India's projection of 7.2 per cent.

In 2021/22, India's economic growth was 8.7 per cent.

Fitch kept its rating of BBB- on India.

Source: Reuters

