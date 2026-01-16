FitzWalter Capital sweetens buyout bid for Auction Technology to $658 million

Jan 16 : Auction Technology Group's biggest shareholder FitzWalter Capital raised its buyout proposal for the British online auction operator to 491 million pounds ($658.4 million) on Friday after repeated rejections.

The increase to 400 pence per share follows the rejection of 11 previous proposals that Auction Technology said had undervalued the business.

Friday's sweetened proposal is at a 11 per cent premium to FitzWalter's last offer at 360 pence per share, sending Auction Technology shares up by as much as 15 per cent to 370 pence, having lost nearly half of their value in 2025.

London-based FitzWalter Capital, which holds more than 21 per cent of Auction Technology, has previously accused the company of pre-emptively disclosing its approach and failing to engage constructively or provide access to due diligence.

The investment firm had also criticised Auction Technology's management for acquiring U.S.-based online marketplace Chairish and allowing "cost-driven margin declines".

Auction Technology, which connects buyers and sellers of antiques and art through auction platforms, has previously called FitzWalter's approaches "opportunistic" and accused the firm of refusing to work towards a recommendable transaction.

The company declined to comment on FitzWalter's latest bid.

"Our proposal would give shareholders certainty to realise a cash offer at an attractive premium, compared to trusting a board that has consistently failed to deliver shareholder value," FitzWalter partner Andrew Gray said in a statement.

FitzWalter urged Auction Technology shareholders to pressure the board to engage in negotiations before a February 2 deadline by which the suitor must make a firm offer or walk away.

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)