Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Five bidders cleared for Belgium's 5G mobile licence auction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Five bidders cleared for Belgium's 5G mobile licence auction

Five bidders cleared for Belgium's 5G mobile licence auction
A woman walks past a 5G logo during GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Five bidders cleared for Belgium's 5G mobile licence auction
A logo of telecommunication company Orange is seen at the entrance of a shop in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
22 Mar 2022 06:57PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 06:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Belgium's telecom regulator said on Tuesday it had cleared five operators for the country's fifth-generation (5G) mobile licence auction in June, which is set to bring a fourth company into the market.

The government previously said it would encourage a fourth entrant to increase competition with the largest operator Proximus, Orange Belgium and Telenet's BASE.

"Five mobile operators applied for the future auction and all were declared eligible after examination," industry regulator IBPT-BIPT said in a statement, adding that the auction would define Belgium's mobile landscape for the next 20 years.

It did not name the operators. The auction will cover the new main 5G licences and existing 2G and 3G spectrum.

The country's plans for a 5G auction were blocked for years by disagreements between federal and regional governments.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine, editing by Philip Blenkinsop, Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us