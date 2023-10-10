Logo
Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia completes flight test with palm oil-blended jet fuel
Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia completes flight test with palm oil-blended jet fuel

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on a crane as a Garuda Indonesia's aircraft is parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File photo

10 Oct 2023 01:16PM
JAKARTA : Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said on Tuesday it has completed a flight test using a palm oil-blended jet fuel on a Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

The plane flew more than 130 km (80 miles) from the capital Jakarta to Pelabuhan Ratu in the southern part of Java island last week, using jet fuel containing 2.4 per cent palm content, Garuda chief executive Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement.

"With these results, Garuda Indonesia is ready to explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel on commercial flights," Irfan said, adding that a wider use of the fuel would be based on a comprehensive study.

Garuda had conducted a static test and engine ground test since July prior to the flight test.

The world's biggest palm oil producer, Indonesia has been pushing for wider use of edible oils and a reduction in crude oil imports.

In 2021, the country ran a flight test with the same fuel on an aircraft made by state-owned Dirgantara Indonesia, flying from the city Bandung in West Java to the capital Jakarta.

Source: Reuters

