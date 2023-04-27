Logo
Business

Flutter welcomes new UK gambling laws as 'significant moment' for sector
Business

Flutter welcomes new UK gambling laws as 'significant moment' for sector

Flutter welcomes new UK gambling laws as 'significant moment' for sector

FILE PHOTO: A man gambles on a fixed odds betting terminal inside a Bookmakers in Manchester, Britain, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

27 Apr 2023 04:50PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 04:50PM)
DUBLIN : Flutter, the world's largest online betting company, said it welcomed the planned publication on Thursday of long-awaited British government proposals to crack down on problem gambling.

"We welcome the publication of the White Paper, which marks a significant moment for the UK gambling sector. Whilst we will need to review the detail of the proposals once published, we believe proactive change will lead to a better future for our industry," Chief Executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson added that the Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet owner had already introduced "industry-leading" safer gambling controls, including mandatory deposit limits for customers under 25, reducing online slots staking limits to 10 pounds per spin and investing in safer gambling operational capabilities.

Source: Reuters

