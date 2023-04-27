Flutter welcomes new UK gambling laws as 'significant moment' for sector

DUBLIN : Flutter, the world's largest online betting company, said it welcomed the planned publication on Thursday of long-awaited British government proposals to crack down on problem gambling.

"We welcome the publication of the White Paper, which marks a significant moment for the UK gambling sector. Whilst we will need to review the detail of the proposals once published, we believe proactive change will lead to a better future for our industry," Chief Executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson added that the Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet owner had already introduced "industry-leading" safer gambling controls, including mandatory deposit limits for customers under 25, reducing online slots staking limits to 10 pounds per spin and investing in safer gambling operational capabilities.