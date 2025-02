Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal said on Friday that the food delivery firm has decided to lay off about 500 positions, as it focuses on aligning its business with Wonder after the takeover was completed last month.

Grubhub was bought last year by a food delivery startup Wonder, led by Walmart's former executive Marc Lore.

Earlier, Grubhub was owned by Europe's biggest meal delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway, which sold its U.S. unit for $650 million.