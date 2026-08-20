Food distributor Sysco adds two board members to advance AI transformation

Aug 20 : Sysco on Thursday said it has appointed two new directors with artificial intelligence and industry expertise, while also strengthening board oversight, as the food distributor pushes ahead with its AI-driven transformation.

The move comes as food and restaurant companies increasingly adopt AI tools to improve demand forecasting, inventory management, supply-chain planning and customer service.

Here are the details:

• Jason Murray, CEO of logistics technology firm Shipium and a former Amazon executive, and Tom Ondrof, former CFO of food service company Aramark, will join the board on September 1, increasing its size to 13 directors.

• The Houston-based company also said its Technology Committee has been renamed the Artificial Intelligence Transformation & Technology Committee, with Murray joining the panel.

• The company expects $100 million in savings from AI, automation and process improvements in fiscal 2027, contributing to revenue growth of 6 per cent to 7 per cent and adjusted EPS growth of 9 per cent to 11 per cent, per its August outlook.

• Sysco said long-time shareholder D.E. Shaw supports its AI initiatives and expects to participate in the capital raise for the company's planned acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot.