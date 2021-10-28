Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Food tech company Nick's raises US$100 million in funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Food tech company Nick's raises US$100 million in funding round

28 Oct 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 08:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Swedish food tech firm Nick's said on Thursday it had raised US$100 million in a funding round led by investment companies Kinnevik, Temasek and Ambrosia Investments.

Nick's, which makes sugar-free snacks and ice cream, said Oatly investor Gullspang, venture capital firm Peak Bridge, fund Capagro and investment company Nicoya also participated in the round.

The company said the funding will be used to bolster growth in Europe and the United States, expand the product portfolio and double its store count in 2022.

"Nick's will also make significant investments in R&D efforts," it said in a statement.

Nick's said it had expanded to 6,700 stores this year in the U.S. from 4,500 stores in 2020, and doubled its ice cream business in its home market Sweden.

Including the latest financing round, Nick's has raised US$160 million to date. Founded in Sweden four years ago, it has expanded to 16 markets including Britain.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us