Foodpanda cuts jobs in Singapore as part of move towards profitability

SINGAPORE: Delivery platform Foodpanda has laid off some members of its Singapore staff due to a “critical need” to reduce costs and move to profitability to remain competitive.

In response to CNA's queries on Wednesday (Sep 7), Foodpanda said its parent company Delivery Hero is looking to become EBITDA-positive – a term that refers to being profitable at an operating level.

As such, it has made the “painful decision to downsize some teams”.

A Foodpanda spokesperson declined to specify how many employees were affected by the move, or which roles they had held.

“We are supporting impacted employees to help them through this transition, through employee assistance programmes and extended insurance and benefits,” Foodpanda said in its statement.

“To our impacted colleagues – we are very sorry we let them down. We will forever be grateful for their contributions and dedication to Foodpanda.”

Foodpanda currently operates in 11 markets across Asia.