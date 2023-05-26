Logo
Business

Ford CEO says Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla vehicle is charged at a Tesla supercharging station in Kettleman City, California, U.S., January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Ford Motor Co., CEO Jim Farley gives the thumbs up sign before announcing Ford Motor will partner with Chinese-based, Amperex Technology, to build an all-electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, during a press conference in Romulus, Michigan U.S., February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
26 May 2023 09:58PM
Ford CEO Jim Farley said Tesla's Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging in the U.S., a day after the Michigan-based company struck a deal allowing Ford owners to gain access to the rival charging stations in North America.

"I think there's a chance you know," Farley said in response to a question on CNBC on whether Tesla Superchargers will become the standard for EV charging.

Ford shares were up 2.8 per cent at $11.69.

Farley added that General Motors and other automakers are going to "have a big choice to make" in selecting between Tesla's EV chargers and the Combined Charging System (CCS).

CCS is one of several competing charging plug standards for DC fast charging.

General Motors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since 2012, Tesla has developed and deployed its own high-speed vehicle charger, called Supercharger, which can add up to 322 miles (518 km) of range in just 15 minutes.

It had 17,711 Superchargers, accounting for about 60 per cent of total U.S. fast chargers, which can add hundreds of miles of driving range in an hour or less.

On Friday, Farley said Ford had about 10,000 fast chargers and the agreement with Tesla will "double that".

Source: Reuters

