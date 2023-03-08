Logo
Business

Ford discounts Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China
FILE PHOTO: A Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car displayed at the London EV Show, in London, Britain, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

08 Mar 2023 03:25PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 05:13PM)
SHANGHAI :Ford Motor said on Wednesday it was offering a discount of 40,000 yuan ($5,700) on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China until the end of April.

Mustang Mach-E cars were now available in China at prices starting at 209,900 yuan in China after the discount, a company representative at Ford China said.

The U.S. automaker had already slashed Mach-E prices by as much as $5,900 in its home market following rival Tesla's price cuts for the best-selling Model Y crossover.

Ford said in November it was accelerating Mustang Mach-E production and targeting a global annual output rate of 270,000 by the end of 2023, including its China production. It builds the Mach-E in Mexico and China.

Ford sold 39,458 Mach-Es in the U.S. last year, 45 per cent more than in 2021.

However, Mach-E sales last year in China, the world's largest auto market, were minimal - just 7,782 units. Tesla sold 455,091 Model Ys in China in the same year, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

($1 = 6.9636 yuan)

Source: Reuters

