Ford to halt F-150 pickup production due to semiconductor shortage

Ford to halt F-150 pickup production on semiconductor shortage- Bloomberg News
Business

FILE PHOTO: A robot works on a Ford pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

26 Feb 2022 01:05AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 01:53AM)
:Ford Motor Co said on Friday it will halt production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to global semiconductor shortages.

Ford's F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan will continue to function, the automaker said.

F-150 is Ford's top selling vehicle and, along with other large utility vehicles and vans, generates the bulk of the company's global profit.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would continue to idle some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to semiconductor bottlenecks.

A shortage of semiconductors that are used for everything from computer management of engines to driver-assistance features has hit several automakers across the globe forcing some to produce vehicles without certain features.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

