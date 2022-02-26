Logo
Ford to halt F-150 pickup production on semiconductor shortage- Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A robot works on a Ford pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

26 Feb 2022 01:05AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 01:10AM)
Ford Motor Co will idle its F-150 pickup production at its Kansas city assembly plants due to a shortage in semiconductors, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/KeithNaughton/status/1497249724935675940?s=20&t=6wzuttS9TObI3Dhk4zOHZw on Friday.

Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would continue to idle some its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to semiconductor bottlenecks.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

