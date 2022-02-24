Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ford has no plans to spin off its EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses -CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ford has no plans to spin off EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses - CEO

Ford has no plans to spin off EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses - CEO

Ford Motor Co CEO Jim Farley poses next to a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, on Sep 17, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

24 Feb 2022 03:26AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 04:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DETROIT : Ford Motor Co has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses, Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Wednesday.

"We have no plans to spin off our electric business or our ICE business," Farley said at a Wolfe Research conference appearance that was webcast, using an acronym for internal-combustion engine.

"We know our competition is Nio and Tesla, and we have to beat them, not match them," he added. "And we also have to beat the best of the ICE players."

Some investors have pushed Ford and rival General Motors Co to spin off their EV operations as a way to better tap into the full value of those businesses. EV leader Tesla Inc is the most valuable automaker in the world.

Ford previously denied reports it was considering spinning off its EV or internal-combustion engine operations. The U.S. automaker said last month it will have the annual capacity to build 600,000 EVs globally within 24 months.

Farley said on Wednesday that his management team believes the U.S. automaker's EV and ICE businesses are underperforming on an earnings basis. "We are a long way from peak earnings in the company," he said.

The CEO also said Ford believes it can drive a lot more cost out of its traditional ICE business through better quality, lower structural costs and reduced vehicle complexity.

On the EV side of the business, Farley said Ford is working on deals to secure supply of key raw materials for batteries such as lithium, nickel, rare earths and copper to minimize risk.

On the vehicle distribution side, he said Ford needs to eliminate "ungodly expensive" inventory from the system and make it easier for consumers to reserve and track the assembly of a vehicle before its delivery.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us