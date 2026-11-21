Nov 20 : Ford, Honda, Stellantis' FCA unit and Volkswagen sued New Jersey on Friday to block a new state law they say increases the amounts automakers must pay franchised dealers for warranty and recall repairs.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, the automakers said the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Open Recall Notice and Fair Compensation Act gives dealers a "blank check" to set prices for warranty, recall and other repair services, while prohibiting manufacturers from avoiding "extortionate" results or recovering the costs.

New Jersey's law will shift more than $375 million a year to dealers from automakers, giving dealers a "windfall" by imposing no obligation to use the money to improve customer service or boost compensation for employees, the automakers said.

"In short, the act rewards dealers for charging their customers more," the automakers said.

The office of New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, who enforces the state's laws, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

New Jersey's law took effect on April 1, after former Governor Phil Murphy signed it in September 2025.

CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS ALLEGED

The automakers objected to letting dealers charge a "labor multiplier" based on samples of repair orders, saying it lets dealers bill for substantially more labor time than they actually work.

They also challenged provisions requiring automakers to pay marked-up prices on parts that the dealers received at reduced cost or for free, and preventing automakers from providing less expensive parts even if supply, demand or other factors justified price cuts.

Ford, Honda, FCA — which includes Fiat and Chrysler — and Volkswagen said that since the law took effect, each has received dozens of bills requiring payment "for hours that no technician works, that surpass what comparable dealers charge for the same work, and that exceed what retail customers pay."

They said the law violates the US Constitution's Commerce Clause and Takings Clause, is preempted by federal law governing recalls, and violates New Jersey's Constitution.

The nonprofit New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers is also a defendant. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.