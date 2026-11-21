Nov 20 : Ford, Honda, Stellantis' FCA unit and Volkswagen sued New Jersey on Friday to block a state law governing how much automakers must pay dealers for warranty and recall repairs.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, the automakers said the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Open Recall Notice and Fair Compensation Act, which took effect on April 1, gives franchised car dealers "unilateral, unchecked power" to set prices that manufacturers must pay for warranty, recall and other services, and prohibits manufacturers from avoiding the "extortionate" results or recovering the costs.