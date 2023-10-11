Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Israel-Hamas conflict Billion-dollar money laundering case China Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia
Logo

Business

Ford, Hyundai turn to Italian casting machine maker IDRA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Israel-Hamas conflict Billion-dollar money laundering case China Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ford, Hyundai turn to Italian casting machine maker IDRA

Ford, Hyundai turn to Italian casting machine maker IDRA

The OL 9000 CS gigapress machine is pictured at the IDRA group plant in Travagliato, Italy, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Giulio Piovaccari

11 Oct 2023 06:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy : Idra, an Italian aluminium casting machine maker and Tesla supplier, has added Ford, Hyundai and a European company to its customer base as more carmakers explore this manufacturing technique.

Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as 'gigapresses', to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work even of robots.

Front and rear underbodies cast by gigapresses are combined with battery packs to form a three-piece chassis for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

A 'gigapress 6,100', which produces a clamping force of over 6,000 tons, with the Ford brand printed on it, had been assembled and was being tested in IDRA's plant in Travalgiato, near Brescia, northern Italy during an industry event organised by the company on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An even bigger press, the 9,000, IDRA's largest and newest model - the size of a small house or a tennis court - was being tested nearby but without the client's name printed on it.

A source close to the matter, however, said it would be shipped to Hyundai group, adding both it and the one for Ford would initially be used only for R&D purposes.

The source said IDRA was also about to sign a supply contract for two 9,000 presses with a premium automaker in Europe, its first with a European group.

Six gigapresses are now emerging as the standard for an annual production of 500,000 vehicles, the source added.

IDRA has already shipped 14 presses to Tesla, including two 9,000 ones for Tesla's large cybertruck production at its Austin plant, Texas, according to sources and posts by Tesla on social media.

IDRA has so far signed orders for 25 presses, with 21 already produced and shipped, including to leading 'Tier 1' parts makers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.