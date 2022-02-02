Logo
Ford to invest up to $20 billion in EV push- Bloomberg News
Ford to invest up to US$20 billion in EV push: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

02 Feb 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 03:15AM)
Ford Motor Co is planning new investment of up to US$20 billion in building its electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The additional investment will be spread out over the next five to ten years and will include converting its present factories around the world to electric-vehicle production, the report said, citing people familiar with the plan.

The EV push is being led by a former Apple Inc and Tesla executive who joined the auto maker to steer its advanced technology and embedded systems efforts, the report added.

Ford was not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

