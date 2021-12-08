Logo
Ford invests US$900 million to modernise Thai auto plants
FILE PHOTO: Employees work at an assembly line in AutoAlliance Thailand, a Ford and Mazda joint venture plant, located in Rayong province, east of Bangkok September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
08 Dec 2021 11:39AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 02:35PM)
BANGKOK: Ford Motor Co is investing US$900 million to upgrade factories in Thailand that build its Ranger pickup truck and Everest SUV, its largest-ever investment in the country.

The plan includes a near doubling of the number of robots at its Thai manufacturing plant and at AutoAlliance Thailand, a venture with Mazda Motor Corp, while US$400 million of the investment will go towards its supply chain network.

It will also add a second shift to the Ford plant which will result in as many as 1,250 new jobs, bringing its workforce in Thailand to more than 9,000.

The move contrasts with the closures of three of its plants in Brazil this year, part of a US$11 billion global restructuring and its strategy to achieve 8per cent global operating margins. It is also pulling out of production in India where it has long struggled to make profit.

Thailand is Asia's fourth-largest auto assembly and export hub, accounting for about 10per cent of the country's GDP and manufacturing jobs.

Last year, General Motors sold its Thai factories to China's Great Wall Motor, which has begun producing SUVs and plans to make electric vehicles in the country.

Thailand's state-owned energy firm PTT Pcl has said it will invest US$1 billion to US$2 billion in an EV plant with Taiwan's Foxconn.

Source: Reuters

