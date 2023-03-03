Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ford launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ford launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo 

Ford launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo 

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

03 Mar 2023 02:06AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 02:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ford Motor Co on Thursday launched a new automated driving system subsidiary, Latitude AI, months after winding down operations of its former self-driving technology unit Argo AI.

Carmakers including Mercedes-Benz have ramped up their investments towards integrating more software and autonomous tech in vehicles despite some skepticism on the technology.

Latitude will expand on the company's existing BlueCruise technology, which already offers hands-free highway driving on certain models.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker added it hired about 550 employees who previously worked at Argo AI for its new subsidiary.

Ford, which jointly ran Argo with Volkswagen AG, booked a $2.7 billion non-cash pre-tax impairment on its investment in the unit and laid off some employees.

Latitude, which will be led by Ford's executive director of ADAS Technologies, Sammy Omari, is headquartered in Pittsburgh with additional engineering hubs in Dearborn, Michigan and Palo Alto, California. 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.