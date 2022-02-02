Logo
Ford to invest up to $20 billion in EV push- Bloomberg News
Ford to make new investment of up to US$20 billion in EV push: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk,Belgium December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

02 Feb 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 03:52AM)
Ford Motor Co is planning additional investment of up to US$20 billion in building its electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (Feb 1).

The investment of US$10 billion to US$20 billion will be spread out over the next five to ten years and will include converting its present factories around the world to electric-vehicle production, the report said, citing people familiar with the plan.

Under a plan dubbed "Ford+" meant to have investors value it more like a technology company, the No 2 US automaker had already pledged to spend over US$30 billion on EVs, including battery development, by 2030.

The latest push is being led by a former Apple Inc and Tesla executive, the report said. Doug Field, an Apple veteran who had worked at Tesla, joined Ford last year to lead the automaker's advanced technology and embedded systems efforts.

Major automakers from General Motors Co, Ford and Volvo Cars are swiftly making changes to take their piece of the pie in a competitive EV space and fight against electric car challenger Tesla.

The report added Ford has evaluated spinning off a small portion of its EV business as a part of the reorganisation, to capture value in an electric startup environment boosted by investor sentiment.

The new plan also includes hiring an unspecified number of engineers to work on concepts such as battery chemistry, artificial intelligence and EV software, the report said, indicating the rising importance of software and digital connectivity in the auto industry.

"We're carrying out our ambitious Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in the new era of connected, electric vehicles," the company's spokesman said, adding they do not comment on rumours and speculations.

Ford's shares rose as much as 2.7 per cent on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

