Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ford Motor posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises full-year forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ford Motor posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises full-year forecast

Ford Motor posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises full-year forecast

Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

28 Oct 2021 04:19AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 04:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DETROIT: Ford Motor on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as strong demand for its trucks helped offset the hit from a global semiconductor shortage.

Ford said increased availability of chips and higher wholesale vehicle shipments in the third quarter enabled it to post higher profit, revenue and cash flow from the previous quarter. The worldwide shortage of computer chips has left car manufacturers unable to complete assembly of some new vehicles.

In an indication that it is managing the chip shortage better than its rival, Ford, with sales of US$35.7 billion, generated more revenue than competitor General Motors. GM earlier on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of US$26.8 billion.

The carmaker announced it will restore a quarterly dividend, paying shareholders 10 cents a share or US$400 million in total in the fourth quarter.

In an earnings call after the stock-market close, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Ford expects fourth quarter wholesale volume to rise 10 per cent, after jumping 30 per cent from the second quarter to the third. Wholesale shipments are largely to dealers.

Ford's net income was US$1.8 billion, down from US$2.4 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted operating earnings were US$3.0 billion, compared with US$3.6 billion the previous year. Ford increased its guidance for full-year adjusted operating earnings to between US$10.5 billion and US$11.5 billion.

Earnings per share were 45 cents, compared with 60 cents in the year-ago period.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us