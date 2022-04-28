Logo
Ford posts first-quarter loss, maintains full-year profit outlook on strong pricing
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. displays a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
28 Apr 2022 04:22AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 04:22AM)
DETROIT : Ford Motor Co on Wednesday maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong pricing for its vehicles.

The automaker reported a net loss of $3.1 billion for the first quarter, which it attributed primarily to a lower valuation of its stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc.

Ford said it still expects $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in operating earnings, despite the war in Ukraine, supply-chain disruptions, inflation and rising U.S. interest rates that have hit the industry.

The company also said it expects strong pricing to remain in effect, improved availability of semiconductors in the second half of the year, and wholesale volume growth of 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

Source: Reuters

