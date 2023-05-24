Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ford reverses course and will not drop AM Radio from EVs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ford reverses course and will not drop AM Radio from EVs

Ford reverses course and will not drop AM Radio from EVs

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo/File Photo

24 May 2023 12:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Ford Motor Co will not remove AM broadcast radio as a feature in new vehicles, the company's chief executive said Tuesday.

Last week, a group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation to bar automakers from eliminating AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles, citing safety concerns about emergency alerts. Senator Ed Markey, one of the sponsors of the bill, said at least eight automakers had opted to remove AM broadcast radio from their electric vehicles, including Tesla BMW, Ford and Volkswagen.

Farley said on Twitter Ford will include it on all 2024 Ford vehicles and for existing Ford EVs "without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.