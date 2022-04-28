Logo
Ford rides higher vehicle prices to strong quarter, maintains forecast
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. displays a new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
28 Apr 2022 04:22AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 05:35AM)
DETROIT :Ford Motor Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday and maintained its profit forecast for the year, citing strong vehicle pricing that partly offset higher costs and inflation.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler called the performance "mixed," saying continued chip shortages hit the company hard, especially on its large and most profitable vehicles - the F-Series pickup and Expedition and Navigator SUVs.

"The capability of this business is much stronger than what we were able to provide in the quarter and that was due to the constraints," Lawler said, citing about 53,000 vehicles that had been built but not shipped as they awaited final parts held up by the chip shortage.

Ford and other automakers have been hit by supply-chain disruptions, inflation of raw materials and rising U.S. interest rates, but Lawler said higher vehicle prices had mostly offset those pressures.

Ford shares were up 1.8 per cent in after-hours trading.

A day earlier, General Motors Co also cited strong pricing on sales of more expensive models as its first-quarter results beat estimates.

Ford's Lawler would not rule out additional price increases if the company faces further cost inflation.

Ford posted operating earnings of $2.3 billion in the first quarter, above expectations but well below the year-earlier $3.9 billion. A markdown in the value of its stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc resulted in a first-quarter net loss of $3.1 billion.

The automaker's operating profit of 38 cents a share beat analysts' estimates by a penny. Revenue of $34.5 billion also topped estimates of $31.1 billion.

Ford said it still expects $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in operating earnings for the full year, despite the war in Ukraine, supply-chain disruptions, inflation and rising U.S. interest rates which have hit the industry.

The company is also riding a wave of enthusiasm for new models, including the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, which began volume production on Tuesday amid surging demand.

Source: Reuters

