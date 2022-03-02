Logo
Ford to run EV, ICE businesses separately
FILE PHOTO: A man stands near the Ford logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, Apr 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

02 Mar 2022 08:07PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 08:18PM)
Ford Motor  said on Wednesday (Mar 2) its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units would be run as separate entities, in a move aimed at supercharging its EV business as it plays catch up with Tesla.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that although Ford was planning to separately run the two businesses, it would keep them under its corporate umbrella.

Automakers around the world, including General Motors and Volkswagen Group, are spending billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models and introduce electric cars to fight for market share with Elon Musk's Tesla and a number of other electric-only startups.

Brokerage Wedbush estimates the EV market could be worth US$5 trillion over the next decade.

By separating the EV business into a separate unit, Ford would be setting the table for a possible spinoff down the road, industry officials said.

Ford chief executive Jim Farley said last week that his management team believes the automaker's EV and ICE businesses are underperforming on an earnings basis.

Source: Reuters/fh

