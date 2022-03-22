Logo
Ford says European production hit by chip shortage, Ukraine conflict
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

22 Mar 2022 12:43AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 12:43AM)
Ford Motor Co said on Monday that vehicle production and orders in Europe have been hit by the global semiconductor shortage and the conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. automaker said it will idle its German plants in Saarlouis and Cologne, mostly due to the global chip shortage. That also led it to stop taking new orders for the S-Max and Galaxy vehicles built in Valencia, Spain.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine also has caused parts shortages at a Volkswagen plant in Poland that builds Ford's Tourneo Connect vehicle, leading to a temporary halt of its production, Ford said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)

Source: Reuters

