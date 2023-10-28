Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ford shares fall after pulling full-year forecast, wider losses in EV unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ford shares fall after pulling full-year forecast, wider losses in EV unit

Ford shares fall after pulling full-year forecast, wider losses in EV unit

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

28 Oct 2023 07:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Shares of Ford Motor Co closed down 12.3 per cent on Friday, after the automaker reported a wider loss from its electric-vehicle (EV) business due to pressures from a price war, sparked by industry leader Tesla.

The Detroit automaker also pulled its 2023 forecast, citing "uncertainty" over the pending ratification of its new labor deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which is expected to significantly increase labor-related expenses.

Ford cautioned about ongoing challenges in its EV business and said it was cutting production of its Mustang Mach-E while scaling back about $12 billion in investments in the segment, including delaying its second battery plant in Kentucky.

"We believe that the rise in battery raw material costs has negatively impacted the outlook for BEV (battery electric vehicles) profitability, and consequently, Ford's profitability," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note.

The company's quarterly report added to the gloom around the EV market, which has seen inflation-wary consumers pull back on some purchases.

Ford on Thursday said its EV unit posted a quarterly loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $1.33 billion, compared with an EBIT loss of $1.08 billion in the second quarter.

On Wednesday, the UAW and Ford reached a tentative agreement that entails a 25 per cent wage increase for 57,000 workers over a span of nearly five years, effectively putting an end to the strike at some of the automaker's largest factories.

Ford expects the new contract to add $850 to $900 in labor cost per-vehicle, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a briefing on Thursday.

The automaker has lost about $4.32 billion in market cap throughout the duration of the strike, according to LSEG data.

General Motors, a rival that has not yet reached an agreement with UAW, withdrew its 2023 results forecast earlier this week and revised its frequently stated goal of producing 400,000 EVs by mid-2024.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.