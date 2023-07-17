Ford slashes prices of F-150 Lightning trucks as EV wars heat up

:Ford Motor deepened a price war in the electric-vehicle industry on Monday by slashing the prices of its F-150 Lightning trucks, including a 17 per cent cut for the base model, as it aims to boost its share of an EV market dominated by Tesla.

Shares of Ford were down about 5 per cent in afternoon trade. Rival General Motors also fell about 3 per cent, while EV maker Rivian was down about 4 per cent. Tesla's shares were up 2 per cent after the company built its first Cybertruck at its Austin plant.

The Detroit automaker, which had raised Lightning prices earlier this year, said it was able to cut prices on improvements in scale and battery raw material costs.

The move comes amid a price war started by Tesla a few months ago, which has seen the EVs of legacy automakers piling up at dealers as sales slow. In the quarter through June, Ford's EV sales fell 2.8 per cent.

"Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e.

"We've continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability."

Ford also said it has temporarily closed its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan to complete final plant upgrades as it aims to triple the facility's annual run rate to 150,000 Lightning trucks, beginning this fall.

Though pricing will always be a meaningful driver, getting from a $3 billion loss rate for the Ford Model e to breaking even will require the lion's share to come from scale, BNP Paribas Exane analyst, James Picariello said.

Battery raw material prices have been one of the factors that pushed EV prices up. But prices of cobalt and lithium, crucial for EV batteries, have declined.

Ford has also strengthened its sourcing options and unveiled new supply deals for battery-grade lithium earlier this year.

The base Pro variant of Lightning now carries a suggested retail price of $49,995, compared to its prior price of $59,974, while the higher-end Platinum model will cost about 6.2 per cent less, at $91,995.