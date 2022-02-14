Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ford suspends or cuts output at plants due to chip shortage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ford suspends or cuts output at plants due to chip shortage

Ford suspends or cuts output at plants due to chip shortage

An assembly worker of Ford Motor works on an F-series pickup truck at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., January 26, 2022. Picture taken January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

14 Feb 2022 10:01PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 10:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DETROIT : Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will continue idling some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The U.S. automaker will idle production at its Ohio Assembly Plant as well as the production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City Assembly Plant, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email. It also will operate with reduced shifts at its Kentucky Truck, Chicago and Dearborn (Michigan) Truck assembly plants.

Last week, Ford suspended or cut production at eight plants in North America due to the shortage. Ford previously said the current quarter would be its low point for vehicle production due to the chip shortage.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us