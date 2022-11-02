Logo
Business

Ford's shuttered unit argo lays off 78 employees in Austin: Govt notice
FILE PHOTO: An Argo Ai self driving prototype vehicle is seen outside a Ford and Volkswagen joint news conference in New York City, New York, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

02 Nov 2022 04:42AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 05:05AM)
SAN FRANCISCO : Argo AI, the now shut self-driving technology unit of Ford and Volkswagen, will lay off 78 employees in Austin on Tuesday, according to a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Pittsburg-based Argo AI earlier this year commenced driverless operations in Austin and Miami.

Ford said last week it will wind down Argo, saying creating self-driving "robotaxis" will be "harder than putting a man on the moon."

Ford and Volkswagen said some Argo personnel will be offered positions with the automakers.

Argo referred questions to Ford and Volkswagen.

Source: Reuters

