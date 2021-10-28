Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Foreign investor mood rises over Thai reopening plans - survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Foreign investor mood rises over Thai reopening plans - survey

Foreign investor mood rises over Thai reopening plans - survey

People enjoy the sunset at a beach, as Phuket allows foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visit the resort island without quarantine, in Phuket, Thailand, September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

28 Oct 2021 06:04PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Foreign investors showed more confidence in Thailand's tourism-dependent economy, a survey of Thailand-based foreign investors showed on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country prepares to re-open to foreign visitors.

The region's second-largest economy has been struggling to recover from coronavirus restrictions that slowed economic activity. Many of those curbs have since been relaxed and Thailand will reopen to more vaccinated foreign visitors without quarantine from Nov. 1 to help its struggling tourism sector.

An index of foreign business confidence in the third quarter rose to 41.7 from 27.7 in the previous three months, with most foreign investors expecting the economy to recover in the fourth quarter, the survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce showed.

"Foreign chambers think the time for economic recovery has come", Stanley Kang, chairman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, told a briefing.

The chambers were confident that there would be more investment towards the first half of next year, he said.

"Thailand is still attractive for investment, but COVID has slowed down everything," Kang said. "If we manage the outbreak well, investment will come in faster," he added.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by James Pearson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us